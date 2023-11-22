NEVADA CITY, Calif. November 21, 2023 – On Friday, December 8, Nevada County Library hosts its second punk show of the year in what is now a quarterly series at the Madelyn Helling Library. Doors will open at 6:30pm with the show to start at 7pm sharp. This not-to-be-missed punk show features bands from the greater Nevada County area including local crust-punk act Aruspex.

Holding punk shows at the library is not just about the music; it’s a celebration of community, and the do-it-yourself spirit that has defined the punk scene for decades. Whether you’re a seasoned punk enthusiast or just curious to explore the scene, this is the perfect opportunity to dive into the heart of Nevada County’s vibrant music culture.

“It can be challenging for teens to find an accessible, all-ages venue to perform or see a show,” says Margaret Gilmore, Branch Manager at the Madelyn Helling Library. “Public libraries are a perfect space to host live music where kids can be kids, teens can be teens and adults can be … well … you’ll just have to come out and see for yourself.”

Expect a night filled with energy, fun performances, and the camaraderie that defines the punk rock ethos. Make sure to bring your earplugs as this event will feature punk music on the heavier (loud) side of the spectrum. Bring your friends, family and fellow music enthusiasts to the Madelyn Helling Library on Friday, December 8 for doors at 6:30 pm, show at 7pm.

To learn more about Nevada County Library programs and services visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 265-7050.