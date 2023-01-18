Another weather system will bring a quick shot of precipitation and wind today and tonight before showers end early Thursday. Snow levels 1500-4000 ft, light snow is possible into the upper foothills. A prolonged period of dry weather is then expected later in the week into next week.

Discussion

Quick-hitting system will move through today and tonight bringing another round of precipitation to NorCal. Prior to the system’s arrival, some patchy fog and frost will be possible across the Central Valley early this morning before southerly winds pick up ahead of the approaching front.

Precipitation is forecast to begin across the northern mountains this morning, spread southeast into the southern Cascades this afternoon, and into the northern Sierra later this afternoon and evening. Most mountain areas will see about 5-10 hours of snow with several hours of moderate to heavy snow as the front moves through.

Snow levels will mostly be around 3000-4000 feet, locally lower across the mountains to the north of Redding. Snowfall accumulations will be a bit tricky given the quick movement, but the northern Sierra will likely see significant travel impacts by this evening with a foot or more likely above about 5500 feet elevation.

Snow will quickly end from the north later tonight with only a few lingering flurries expected in the Sierra early Thursday morning.

Most of the rain in the valley will occur as the front moves through with an hour or two of moderate rain. One to three tenths of an inch can be expected.

Breezy southerly winds of 25-30 mph will also precede the frontal passage. Dry weather with cool northerly flow develops behind the system for the end of the week.

Minimum temperatures will be around the freezing mark in the valley Friday and Saturday mornings with single digit and teens across the higher elevations.

Extended Discussion (Sunday through Wednesday)

Upper level trough will be digging into the Great Basin for the start of the extended forecast. Models have trended further east with this but we should still see some increased northerly flow across the region Sunday/Monday. Upper level ridge then builds back in for next week. We will see seasonal highs with chilly overnights.