A few lingering showers early this morning over the Sierra, otherwise dry weather returns today. Another weather system will bring a quick shot of precipitation and wind later Wednesday and Wednesday night before showers end early Thursday. A prolonged period of dry weather is then expected later in the week into next week.

Discussion

Satellite imagery show the trough continuing to dig to our south and east as short-wave ridging in its wake begins to move over NorCal. Radar shows a few remnant showers still over the southern Motherlode, and these will likely be wrapping up before sunrise.

IR difference imagery shows some patchy low clouds and fog beginning to develop in the Central Valley and northern Sierra mountain valleys behind the departing clouds and showers, and these may become a little more extensive early this morning.

A short break in the weather is expected today with some sunshine finally returning to NorCal skies.

The next system moves in Wednesday bringing a quick shot of precipitation, mainly Wednesday afternoon and night. Snow levels will be lower with this one as cool, dry northerly flow filters in ahead of it today and some light snowfall accumulations will be possible down into the foothills.

The quick movement of the system will limit overall QPF with less than a third of an inch expected in the valley with a 1/2 to 1 inch possible over the northern Sierra.

Travel impacts over the Sierra will likely be mainly Wednesday night into Thursday morning with about 6-12 inches of snowfall accumulation expected.

Lighter snowfall amounts will be possible across the northern mountains beginning midday Wednesday.

Behind that system, stronger ridging over the eastern Pacific is forecast to move closer to the coast bringing northerly flow and an extended period of dry weather beginning late this week.

Widespread colder overnight temperatures (lows in the lower 30s) across the Central Valley are expected beginning Friday morning.

Extended Discussion (Saturday through Tuesday)

Quiet weather is expected to continue through the extended period. The upper level ridge will flatten some Saturday as a trough digs into the PacNW. This trough will continue to dig into the Great Basin Sunday into early next week. This will bring increased northerly flow for later Sunday into Monday. Highs will be seasonably cool with chilly overnight lows.