Cool and dry weather is expected through Thursday, then precipitation chances return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Discussion

Other than a few high clouds spilling through the ridge into NorCal skies are clear early this morning. Winds are lighter across much of the area and dewpoints have recovered into the mid 20s to lower 30s. Current temperatures are in the 30s to lower 40s across the Central Valley while the foothill and mountain thermal belts are considerably milder with readings in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Some of the mountain valleys are still very cold with temperatures in the single digits.

After another cold start to the day with widespread frost through the Central Valley, the upper ridge will move through today bringing occasional high clouds along with a little warmer temperatures for most areas.

The upper level ridge will push east later today and Thursday as a short-wave trough and cold front approach. This will bring increasing high clouds tonight leading to a bit milder temperatures early Thursday. Despite increasing clouds on Thursday, the gradual warming trend will continue.

It’s still looking like the bulk of energy with the incoming trough will move north of the area with a rapidly weakening front dropping into NorCal Thursday night and Friday. QPF continues to trend lower with most expected to remain north of I-80.

Only a few hundredths of an inch are expected in the Sacramento Valley with up to half an inch possible over the northern mountains. A few inches of snow will fall at the higher elevations with only minor impacts expected.

Another short-wave ridge will bring dry weather by Friday night lasting through most of Saturday as the next trough approaches for late in the weekend.

Extended Discussion (Sunday through Wednesday)

Pacific frontal system progged through interior NorCal Sunday with widespread light to moderate precipitation expected.

Snow levels expected to be around 4000 to 5000 feet with 1 to 2 feet possible over higher elevations.

Lingering showers early Monday then strong upper ridging returns drier weather to interior NorCal early next week with chilly nights and near normal daytime highs.