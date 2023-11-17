Unsettled weather pattern the rest of the week with periods of showers and high elevation mountain snow showers. Thunderstorms are possible through Saturday. Gusty northerly winds return on Sunday. Drier weather expected through much of next week.

Discussion

Only isolated light showers evident on radar early this morning as the main system remains well offshore to our southwest. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Current temperatures are in the 30s and 40s in the mountains, and in the mid 40s to mid 50s across the Central Valley.

Another round of widespread precipitation will move in later today into Saturday as the offshore low lifts northeast into NorCal. Rain and high elevation mountain snow showers are forecast, with snow levels generally above 7500-8500 feet, lowering to around 6000-7000 feet Saturday night.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible into Saturday morning. Heaviest precipitation is expected tonight into Saturday.

Accumulating snow for the passes on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 will likely hold off until Saturday evening as snow levels begin to lower. Lightning, brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorms that develop today through Saturday. People should plan ahead for periods of wet weather through Saturday night, and check the forecast and road conditions before heading out the door.

Dry conditions return to the region on Sunday with increased northerly flow as the weather system shifts eastward and ridging develops.

Extended Discussion (Tuesday through Friday)

Mainly dry weather expected through next week as EPAC upper ridge is dominant synoptic feature influencing interior NorCal weather. Short wave trough progged to move through ridge midweek. NBM/EC painting some light QPF over our northern and eastern foothills and mountains Wednesday night into Thursday. Ridge may be strong enough that main impact with this wave could just be some cooling with locally gusty wind over higher terrain.

Upper ridge builds back into the forecast area late Thursday into Friday with some locally gusty north to east wind. Near to slightly below normal high temperatures expected next week.