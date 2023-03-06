QUINCY, CA — Plumas National Forest leadership and recreation staff are working on solutions for the 2023 summer season following a decision by Outdoors in Plumas to immediately close their special use permit.

The recreation concessionaire notified the forest regarding this decision in mid-February and has taken steps to closeout operations on the Plumas. The Outdoors in Plumas website cites high costs of doing business in California and the long-term impacts of the Dixie Fire.

Outdoors in Plumas has operated as the recreation concessionaire on the Plumas National Forest since the 2020 recreation season.

“We understand and respect the difficult decision by Outdoors in Plumas to close their special use permit with the Plumas National Forest,” said Acting Recreation, Lands and Minerals Staff Officer Erika Brenzovich. “Over the past three years, they have faced unique challenges as a recreation concessionaire during the COVID-19 pandemic, large wildfires and post-wildfire recovery.”

The company was the concessionaire for 68 recreation sites on the forest, providing services and operations including reservations, fee collections, site maintenance and customer service.

“While we were hopeful for the 2023 recreation season, the decision by the company owners and the notice they are providing will help us identify other solutions in an effort to minimize impacts to area residents and visitors,” Brenzovich said.

Forest leadership is contacting potential concessionaires and partners to discuss possibilities. However, there is a chance that some facilities may be open with reduced services or remain closed for the season.

Those who have already made reservations on Recreation.gov may receive a notice regarding the status of their reservation. At this time, those notices are for informational purposes while solutions are being identified. Reservations on Recreation.gov may also be restricted until determinations are made.

Recreation sites typically begin opening for the season in early May and remain open until early to late September.

“With the recreation season rapidly approaching, there is an urgency to get decisions made and move forward with solutions as soon as possible,” Brenzovich said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work on this.”

More detailed information on the status of recreation sites and reservation availability will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Plumas National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/plumas or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USFSPlumas.