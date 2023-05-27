Grass Valley, Ca. – On Friday 5/26/2023, a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy arrested 84-year-old George Matson of Grass Valley, a registered sex offender, for a new offense of annoying/molesting a minor, and unlawful entry upon school grounds by a registered sex offender.

Earlier in the day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man who approached two 9-year-old juveniles on 05/24/2023 at about 6:00 pm at the Bear River Little League baseball field on the Cottage Hill School grounds, in the 22000 block of Kingston Lane in Grass Valley.

After the man approached the juveniles, he allegedly bent down and tickled one of the children near their hip. Then the man, later identified as Matson, reportedly walked away without any further incident.

During the subsequent investigation, both juveniles identified Matson, an active sex offender registrant per Penal Code 290, as the suspect. NCSO Deputies later contacted Matson at his residence and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on the current charges.