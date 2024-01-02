Lake Tahoe, CA/NV – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), and University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe present internationally renowned climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe for an exclusive North Shore presentation on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held inside the Tahoe Science Center, located at 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village, Nevada at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe. Tickets will be available on a first-come basis starting 10:00 a.m. PST on January 2, 2024. This free presentation is expected to fill immediately and ticket reservations are highly recommended.

Katharine Hayhoe (Artie Limmer, Texas Tech University).

Katharine Hayhoe is the chief scientist of The Nature Conservancy, a Horn Distinguished Professor and Endowed Professor of Public Policy and Public Law at Texas Tech University, the lead author of the Second, Third, and Fourth National Climate Assessments and her work has resulted in over 125 peer-reviewed papers, abstracts, and other publications. Her best-selling book, Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World will be available for purchase at the event.

“For years, our education team has viewed Hayhoe as an important resource for communicating with the public about climate change and global ‘weirding,’” said Heather Segale, education director of UC Davis TERC. “We are thrilled to bring her to the Tahoe Science Center and to collaborate with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe to make this unique opportunity accessible to anyone.”

For those unable to attend, this presentation will be available via live stream and video recording. Visit hayhoe-tahoe.eventbrite.com for more information and to book your ticket.

“Lake Tahoe is the globally recognized epicenter of sustainable practices and environmental protection,” University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval said. “As our world responds to the growing global climate crisis, Lake Tahoe serves as a beacon of hope for a sustainable future. We are proud to partner with the University of California, Davis and the TRPA at our Wayne L. Prim campus at Tahoe to preserve and protect one of the most beautiful places on earth. Bringing Dr. Hayhoe’s expertise to the Lake Tahoe community is reflective of the priorities of all three organizations.”

The New York Times calls Hayhoe “one of the nation’s most effective communicators on the threat of climate change and the need for action.” Hayhoe has also spoken at the Nobel Peace Prize forum and appeared at the White House at the first South by South Lawn festival. Her TED talk, “The most important thing you can do to fight climate change,” has over four million views.

“We are honored to bring Dr. Hayhoe here in partnership with UC Davis TERC and UNR at Lake Tahoe,” said Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Julie Regan. “Lake Tahoe’s environment and communities are in the crosshairs of a climate crisis that is happening globally. Heightening awareness and sharing ideas will strengthen the climate resilience of the Tahoe Region and spread innovation.”

This event is an extension of Operation Sierra Storm Television Meteorologists’ Conference, organized by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. The 27th Annual Operation Sierra Storm brings 30 television meteorologists and science leaders together for discussions on important climate topics. The event also drives broadcasts and social media content that reinforces the Visit Lake Tahoe brand as a leading, stewardship-driven year-round destination.

Event Details: Tuesday, January 23, 2023. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. The presentation begins 10:30 a.m. at the Tahoe Science Center, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village NV 89451.

Complimentary admission with advance ticketing only. See RSVP details: hayhoe-tahoe.eventbrite.com