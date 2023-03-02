Volunteer in the beautiful California State Parks of the Sierra foothills! The Sierra Gold Sector is hosting a training for volunteering at Empire Mine State Historic Park, South Yuba River State Park, and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. There is a wide variety of opportunities available at each park to match any interest!

After a 2-day orientation, applicants can attend the on-site activity training days for any of the three parks they are interested in volunteering at. All training days are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be offered on both Fridays and Saturdays (trainees only need to attend one of the days each week).

Required Orientation Training dates , meeting at Empire Mine SHP:

Day 1: Friday March 31st or April 1st AND

Day 2: Friday April 14th or Saturday April 15th

Empire Mine SHP activity training: Friday April 21st or Saturday April 22nd

South Yuba River SP activity training: Friday April 28th or Saturday April 29th

Malakoff Diggins SHP activity training: Friday May 5th or Saturday May 6th

For more information about the three parks and a list of the volunteer opportunities available, visit the parks’ webpages and their “Volunteer Programs” page:

www.parks.ca.gov/EmpireMine

www.parks.ca.gov/SouthYubaRiver

www.parks.ca.gov/MalakoffDiggins

An optional, informational Open House for the public to learn about the volunteer programs will held Saturday, March 25th at each park.

Visitors may sign up for the training at the Open House event, on www.parks.ca.gov/SierraGoldVolunteers, or by contacting Sierra Gold Sector Volunteer Coordinator Jean Rhyne at (530) 273-7714 or Jean.Rhyne@parks.ca.gov.

This event was rescheduled from a start date of March 4th, due to weather.

WHAT: Volunteer Training for Empire Mine SHP, South Yuba River SP, and Malakoff Diggins SHP

WHEN: Fridays or Saturdays, March 31 – May 6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Empire Mine State Historic Park, 10791 E. Empire St, Grass Valley

South Yuba River State Park, 17660 Pleasant Valley Rd, Penn Valley (Bridgeport)

Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, 23579 N Bloomfield Rd, Nevada City, CA

COST: Free

FOR INFO: Volunteer Coordinator Jean Rhyne: (530) 273-7714