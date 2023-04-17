After being snowed out at the end of February, Musicians for Peace, a collaborative of Nevada County’s sterling professional musicians, juggled their busy schedules to make sure the Ukraine Benefit Concert happens. On Sunday, April 23rd at 4pm Peace Lutheran Church will host this exceptional concert to show Ukraine that the people in Nevada County want to help this war torn nation.

The Musicians for Peace are donating their talent and will perform a variety of entertaining music. “We like to include lots of variety in our concerts, and this event will be no exception,” said Walt Strony, organizer of the concert.

Performances will include Maestro George Husaruk conducting the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, as well as directing the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus and the acapella group Chordially Yours.

Maestro Husaruk has composed one of the pieces to be performed for Ukraine, the land of his heritage. Husaruk will also be performing solo pieces on flute. Also featured will be baritone Eric Howe; classical pianist Toby Thomas-Rose; the saxophone-piano-drum trio Paul Trethaway, Lynda Snyder and Jim Marr; organist, pianist and popular entertainer Thom Greathouse and PLC’s own Walt Strony on the new Peace organ.

A wine-and-cheese reception will follow the concert where you can meet the musicians.

Admission will be by donation; no gift is too small to make a difference. All donations will be sent to Lutheran World Relief, earmarked for Ukraine Relief; checks may be made out to that organization. Lutheran World Relief is funded entirely by the Lutheran Church, so none of the money collected will be used for administration costs.

Masks will be required due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley.

More Info: www.PeaceLutheranGV.org; Office: 530/273-9631