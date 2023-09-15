Nevada County, CA — After 20+ years of owning and managing a successful local family business, Grass Valley native Robb Tucker has announced his campaign for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 2 election in March 2024.

In announcing his campaign, Tucker stated, “Nevada County is my home. I am as local as local gets and I feel well positioned to utilize my private sector experience, skills and relationships for the betterment of our community. With a seat at the table, I will ensure that Nevada County remains a great place to LIVE, WORK and PLAY for everyone!”

Tucker was born and raised in South Nevada County and attended local schools growing up. He was part of the first graduating class to attend all four years at the newly opened Bear River High School, and in 2011 was inducted into the inaugural class of the BRHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Tucker holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a master’s degree from Wheaton College Graduate School. He lives on acreage in South Nevada County with his wife Kristy and three teenage children, Samara, Sela and Ethan. He is very involved in local schools and church and has coached youth and prep sports for many years. He also possesses a Commercial Pilot License with a multi-engine, instrument rating, carrying on a family tradition of aviation.

Tucker served as President/CEO of a closely held family business, which owned Forest Springs Mobilehome Community, until selling the business in 2020. Speaking on his experience as a business owner, Tucker stated, “running a local business exposes you to the many challenges facing other small businesses, families and property owners here in CA: high taxes, burdensome regulation, the threat of wildfires and property insurance cancellations, and ill-conceived government policies to name a few. I believe that with experienced, compassionate local leadership we can address these issues and improve our situation here in Nevada County.”

Tucker says his priorities if elected will be housing, public safety and emergency preparedness, maintaining the high quality of life through well-planned growth and agriculture, and supporting small businesses and economic development.

Tucker cites several longtime local elected officials he knew and admired over the years as key influences on his campaign, including Sue Horne, Dan Miller and the late Sam Aanestad.

For more information about Tucker and his campaign, please visit www.RobbTucker.com