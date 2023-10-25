A remarkable photo exhibit of black and white portraits by photographer Robert Arnold will be showcased at the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento from November 8 – December 2, 2023.

Phoenix Rising by Robert Arnold

In his first exhibit, Arnold brings together 60 years of portraits, reflecting the diverse faces of northern California, portraying both the innocence of youth and the indomitable spirit of those who have weathered life’s storms. This timeless compendium of 40 photos is a testament to Arnold’s respect for people from all walks of life: the gangsters to the gentle; the renown to the unknown street people.

These photos will be celebrated at two gallery events: Second Saturday event on November 11 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and the Artist Reception on November 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, the day after his 80th birthday. The public is invited to attend.

Ansel Adams by Robert Arnold

Arnold, a graduate from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, spent his career in commercial photography with clients including Apple Computers, Pac Bell, Syntax, a pharmaceutical company and many others. “Early on, I became interested in portraits. One of my first was of Ansel Adams, the well known black and white photographer. While at a photo workshop with him in Yosemite, I asked Ansel if he would be my subject and surprisingly he said yes. I asked him to look up at Half Dome and when he did, I quickly snapped the shot. It has been a favorite ever since.”

When asked why he was drawn to portraiture, Arnold said, “I enjoy people – everyone is interesting and has a great photo within them. Even now, when I see an interesting person on the street or in a store, I will ask if I can take their photo.”

Currently living in Nevada County, Arnold is quite a story teller and enjoys sharing his stories as well as his photos with all.

In every portrait, his sense of humor, deep respect for all people, and mastery of light, shadows and design come through, making this exhibit one not to be missed.

What – Portraits of Vulnerability and Resilience by Robert Arnold When – November 8 – December 2, 2023 Where – Viewpoint Photographic Art Center 2015 J St, Suite 101, Sacramento Second Saturday Reception – Nov 11 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm Artist Reception – November 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm

For more information on Arnold’s exhibit at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center: https://www.viewpointphotoartcenter.org