Robin Laverty-Reves was presented with its 2023 Edi Silverman Community Service Award at the recent American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch Kick-off Brunch Meeting. Since 2003, the Edi Silverman Community Service Award has recognized annually a branch member who has made outstanding contributions to the community.

2023 Edi Silverman Award Robin Laverty-Reves and Teri McConnell

In announcing the award selection, 2022 Award Recipient Teri McConnell described Robin as “the epitome of the standards and attributes associated with the Edi Silverman Community Service Award.” She pointed out that moving to Nevada City from the Bay Area, Robin brought her talents and interests from her working career as a speech-language pathologist, where she regularly included music and lyrics in therapy with preschool students to develop language skills and used melodic intonation therapy with adult clients with aphasia. She soon began sharing her love of music as a volunteer with InConcert Sierra.

Her work with InConcert Sierra is far-reaching, including as a Board member. As chair of the InConcert Sierra Education Committee, Robin oversees the Composers Project, and she is involved with the annual Third-grade Concerts program that offers free concerts to some 600 students in western Nevada County. She also works with Hospice of the Foothills for the Music on Wheels program, which offers free concerts quarterly at area senior facilities. In addition, her contributions include organizing Musical Mondays at the Madelyn Helling Library and assisting with the biannual Sierra Student Showcase. Plus, she is chair of the InConcert Sierra Personnel Committee and on the Communications Committee. Her commitment to education and music is also evident with her work on the Scholarship Committee to review the InConcert applications, select the winners, and award grants and scholarships for music students and graduating seniors who will pursue a musical degree.

Robin has also volunteered with the Interfaith Food Bank and as an active AAUW member, including her role as chair of the Mostly Fiction Book Group.

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree. For more information about AAUW in Nevada County and/or becoming a member or “Friend of AAUW,” go to https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.