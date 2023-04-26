The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is delighted to announce the County’s latest landmark: The Rome Power House, approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 25, 2023.

The Rome Power House was the first and only hydroelectric generating plant built on the South Yuba River. Planning for the plant began in 1892. It entered service on 1896, serving mines in the area. It eventually led to the electrification of Nevada City, one of the early pioneering systems in California.

Alphonse Tregidgo, along with many other pioneers, went on to help found P.G.&E. The remains of the Rome Power House include foundations and remnants of the penstocks. They are located on private land, so public access is with the permission of the owner.

The landmark will be featured in the next update to the Commission’s interactive landmarks map and in the next electronic edition of Exploring Nevada County, a guide to the over 200 historical landmarks in the County. It is available for any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press (youbetpress.com) to find clickable links.

