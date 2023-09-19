Grass Valley, CA — Grass Valley Courtyard Suites proudly presents “Ronnie Hart: Just a Little Strange Art Show,” featuring unique artwork by Ronnie Hart. The purchase price from all art sales will benefit Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM), a local nonprofit serving families in Western Nevada County.

Interfaith Food Ministry has aided over a million individuals since 1987 and relies on donations and volunteers. The show runs all of September at 210 N. Auburn St., Grass Valley, with an artist reception on September 23rd, 5pm-7pm.

Join us in supporting IFM and enjoying Ronnie Hart’s exceptional art. Your contribution makes a difference.

About Grass Valley Courtyard Suites: Grass Valley Courtyard Suites provides outstanding accommodations and supports local initiatives in Grass Valley. Learn more at https://www.gvcourtyardsuites.com/

About Interfaith Food Ministry: Interfaith Food Ministry serves Western Nevada County by providing food assistance. Learn more or donate at interfaithfoodministry.org