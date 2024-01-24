Grass Valley, CA—On Saturday February 3rd the Rotary Club of Grass Valley presents its annual casino night fundraiser at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. This year the event features a circus theme and is deemed “the greatest casino night on earth”. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley’s annual Casino Night has been a successful event in our community for more than 30 years now. The event consists of raffle, silent auction, blackjack, craps, the popular wheel of bacon, special games, food, music, and fellowship. Approximately 200 people in our community attend this event.

Proceeds from this Casino Night fundraiser support youth programs and local nonprofits supported by the club. Recently the Rotary Club of Grass Valley provided funds and volunteer support to help build the Bright Futures for Youth NEO Youth Center, beautify the Litton Trail, and provided funds to the Read Me A Story childhood literacy program through Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. The club also sponsors Lyman Gilmore Middle School including the student of the month and has funded projects to update the playground and build an amphitheater. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley provides scholarships to local youth, supports leadership programs and supports many nonprofits in the community that help local children.

Tickets for Casino Night are $15 and available online at www.GVRotary.org or through a local Rotarian. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event. The event starts at 6:30pm in the main hall of the fairgrounds.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of Service Above Self. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley was chartered in 1925 and has grown into a diverse club of over 60 members. Our goals are to support local youth, feed the hungry, participate in international service projects, and beautify Grass Valley. The club meets every Monday at noon at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley.