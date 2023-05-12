On Thursday evening May 10 2023, President Rich Peevers of the 49er Rotary Breakfast Club of Nevada City hosted the 2023 Rotary Area 4 Community Awards at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

Pascale Fusshoeller and Susan Levitz of YubaNet received the Lowell Robinson Business of the Year Award, Brad Peceimer received the Volunteer of The Year Award, and Jerry Westfall received the Citizen of the Year Award.

Rich Peevers (President, 49er Rotary), Brad Peceimer, Pascale Fusshoeller, Susan Levitz, Jerry Westfall, Wyn Spiller

The keynote was delivered by Wyn Spiller, Past District 5190 Governor and member of the Grass Valley Rotary. Wyn talked about the history of Rotary International and how its 4-Way Test is not only guidance for the things Rotarians think, say or do, but also exemplified the qualities of this year’s honorees.

Rotary 4-Way Test

Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The event was attended by members of the 49er Rotary, Nevada City Rotary, Grass Valley Rotary, and Penn Valley Rotary clubs as well as guests of the honorees.

Rotary is an international service organization with 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs located in 200 countries.