Rumours of Fleetwood Mac to perform at The Center for the Arts

GRASS VALLEY, CA, September 26, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and their return to the stage on October 1, 2023, celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at its very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are a group of musicians who hold Fleetwood Mac very close to their hearts and who endeavor to perform their music as authentically as possible. Formed back in 1999 in Liverpool, England, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac is now recognized globally as the ”Finest Fleetwood Mac TRIBUTE Concert Experience” touring with the blessing of Mick Fleetwood, founder member of ‘Fleetwood Mac’. The challenge as musicians on this gig is to play the songs just as they were recorded since these precious songs have been the soundtrack to many people’s lives the world over.

Prior to every tour, they spend many hours revisiting the parts and fine-tuning the ‘sound’ of these incredible songs. They then go into rehearsals and work hard to bring the songs we all love back to life with a great touring family (management and technicians) helping every step of the way.

“An extraordinary emotive performance of Fleetwood Mac” MICK FLEETWOOD

“A stunning and incredibly accurate snapshot of the World’s first Super Group” SUNDAY TIMES

“They do Fleetwood Mac better than Fleetwood Mac.” MAIL ON SUNDAY

The VIP add-on experience treats guests to a special meet and greet, private soundcheck, and a memorable tour pass and poster. There will be a special bonus performance of two classic Fleetwood Mac songs not featured in the evening show, and afterward, the band will come down from the stage to meet all the guests and will be happy to chat with the VIPs, sign tour posters, and have photos taken.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. Don’t miss their performance at The Center for the Arts on October 1, 2023.

WHAT: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Sunday, October 1, 2023 | Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm TICKETS: $35-75 + VIP add-on package available | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/42PqAPX or (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.