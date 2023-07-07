In this week’s update, RV Camping at the Fairgrounds, explore the 96-acre grounds, and WorldFest coming up next week, July 13-16. Join Fair CEO Andrew Trygg as he tells us all about it.

California WorldFest coming up

As Andrew mentions in the video, the Fairgrounds will be open to ticketholders only during WorldFest. You can book a camping site with your tickets. Each RV Site ticket includes two Adult 4-Day Festival Passes and camping. Additional festival and camping passes are sold separately (kids up to 12 years old camp free). 4-Day Festival Passes begin Thursday at 4PM and end Sunday at 11PM. Includes all music & activities for Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Headlining the festival this year is the prolific Angélique Kidjo, with a highly anticipated performance on Friday, July 14, 2023.

RV Camping at the Fairgrounds

The campgrounds are open year-round, are great homebase for exploring the area, starting with Lions Lake (kids 12 and under can fish in the lake) and of course the Fairgrounds. Ride your bike, walk under the trees, and enjoy the sights.

If you plan on attending the Draft Horse Classic in late September, nothing will get you closer to the Annual Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair.