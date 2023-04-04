On Saturday, April 1 the former site of Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli on Colfax Avenue became a beehive of activity. Mops, spackle, ladders and paint brushes were in overdrive, as volunteers rolled up their shirtsleeves to transform the now-empty premises into what will be the home of the long-awaited Senior Center.

Heartfelt thanks to all those who showed their support for the Senior Center last Saturday. Every pair of hands made a meaningful difference. Photo by Fred Claessens, Public Image Chair, Rotary Club of Grass Valley

“Every volunteer worked so hard, and there are no words to express our appreciation,” confirmed Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy. “It’s gratifying to know how many people share our vision, and how their efforts will improve the lives of Nevada County’s seniors.”

The day included plenty of hands-on help from Gold Country’s volunteers, board members and staff – as well as volunteers from service groups such as Kiwanis, Grass Valley Rotary, Twin Cities Church and more, plus Mike Hauser and the American Legion who arranged lunch and for the Boy Scouts to lend a hand.

The soon to be new Senior Center

For 47 years, Gold Country Senior Services has provided meals, helped heat homes and, more recently, has helped feed pets. Last year alone, the agency supplied over 145,000 nutritious meals, plus 337 cords of firewood. The opening of the Senior Center will offer new scope to meet our older population’s ever-increasing needs, with opportunities to socialize, stay active and learn. In the meantime, additional donations are needed to complete the extensive remodeling work required.

To make a donation or for general information about Gold Country’s programs, volunteer opportunities and more, please phone (530) 615-4541 or visit www.goldcountryservices.org