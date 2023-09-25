Grass Valley, CA – InConcert Sierra presents Seraph Brass, the acclaimed all female brass ensemble that is breaking barriers and creating exceptional music. This dynamic quintet, now in its tenth touring season, will be performing on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, 2pm.

Seraph Brass. Photo: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

Seraph Brass has captured the hearts and accolades of audiences through their performances and groundbreaking initiative. A recent concert goer said, “Just heard Seraph today at the U of Maine. It was fantastic! Professional vitality, musicality…FUN! The way all performances should be but rarely are. Live, they are even better. Musical joy.”

Sunday’s concert is sure to engage audience members with classics that include Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2” and Edvard Grieg’s “Prelude” from his “Holberg Suite, No. 40,” in addition to beautifully melodic commissioned works that are featured on their 2018 debut album Sateria, which received the Silver Medal Global Musica Award.

Seraph Brass. Photo: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

Trumpeter and founder of the group, Mary Elizabeth Bowden grew up in Chicago listening to groups like Empire Brass and Canadian Brass but took notice that like many other fields of music, brass chamber groups are dominated by men. Bowen said, “I recently found a notebook from 2006 where I was brainstorming a dream to start — not only a brass quintet — but a brass quintet composed of all women.” This dream has come into fruition along with igniting the group’s passion for elevating classical women composers and musicians.

Members of Seraph Brass have performed with such esteemed ensembles as the London Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Marlboro Music Festival, Lucerne Music Festival in Switzerland and with Adele on her 2016 North American tour. Seraph Brass is currently working on recording their second album, and touring the US.

Join InConcert Sierra for an afternoon of exceptional music at 12889 Osborne Hill Road (the Seventh-day Adventist Church) in Grass Valley on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 2pm.

Seraph Brass. Photo credit Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

Seraph Brass is part of InConcert Sierra’s Third Sunday Concert Series, featuring performances on the third Sunday of each month. A comprehensive list of upcoming events, artists, discounted passes (youth 18 and under are free) can be found at our website: www.inconcertsierra.org or contact us at 530-273-3990.