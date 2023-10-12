Nevada City, CA – Calling local child artists! Elementary-aged children of Nevada County are invited to submit their holiday-inspired artwork to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a chance to have their artwork published and transformed into the official 2023 greeting card for the agency with naming recognition.

In addition to having their artwork come to life for all to see, the winner will be personally picked up at home in a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on an agreed upon date and will be chauffeured to school where their classroom will win big, too.

“While we can only have one winner, we wanted to make this contest extra special, so the winner will get to treat their entire classroom to Donuts with Deputies as well as meet Sheriff Moon,” said Undersheriff Alicia Burget.

Official contest forms with drawing directions are available for download on the Sheriff’s website (https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3451/Sheriff) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/nevadacountysheriffsoffice). Additionally, the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools has forms on hand in their office and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NCSOS.

Entries must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. Entries may be scanned in color and emailed to sheriff@nevadacountyca.gov; dropped off in person at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 950 Maidu Avenue #280, Nevada City, CA 95959; or mailed to the Sheriff’s Office (please do not fold the picture if mailing).

Children at all Nevada County Elementary Schools and homeschooled children are encouraged to participate in the Sheriff’s first-ever Children’s Holiday Card Contest.