Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend. Another weak weather system brushes the region early next week bringing cooler temperatures, increased clouds and a chance of showers.

Discussion

Other than some high clouds sliding south across NorCal, skies are clear early this morning. Surface gradient has slackened and winds are lighter.

Temperatures are mainly cooler compared to 24 hours ago except some mountain thermal belts which are running a little milder. Current readings in the Central Valley are mainly in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Short-wave ridging will move overhead today and Saturday bringing milder temperatures and generally light winds. The ridge moves east on Sunday as another trough approaches from the Gulf of Alaska.

South and southwesterly winds will increase, especially in the afternoon, as onshore gradients increase. Temperatures will remain mild and close to average for mid-April.

Ensembles and clusters are in pretty good agreement showing another trough affecting the region beginning Monday resulting in cooler temperatures, a chance of showers and mountain snow.

Extended Discussion (Tuesday through Friday)

Longwave troughing continues off the West Coast Tuesday as short wave trough moves through interior NorCal keeping showers and snow showers in the northern and eastern foothills and mountains.

Snow levels Tuesday lower to 2500 to 3500 feet. Additional short waves move through Wednesday keeping a threat of showers over the Shasta mountains.

Drier and warmer weather expected towards the end of the week as upper ridging builds into NorCal.