NEVADA CITY, Calif. December 8, 2023 – We are so excited to announce that we have teamed up with Nevada County Connects to offer a new free shuttle service for Victorian Christmas connecting downtown Grass Valley and downtown Nevada City. The new shuttle will run on Wednesday December 13th from 4-8pm. The shuttle will pick-up and drop-off from the Tinloy Street bus stop in Grass Valley and the Broad Street overcrossing in Nevada City.

Victorian Christmas 2023. Photo by Gold Country Photos

This shuttle is a great opportunity for locals who want to beat the traffic and a great service for visitors staying at one of the many downtown Grass Valley hotels for the event.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the County of Nevada and Nevada County Connects for providing this free service for our community.

Please note: the event runs until 9pm. Shuttle goers should plan accordingly to catch the last shuttle back to Grass Valley at 8pm.

Our regular shuttle will continue to operate from the Rood Center (950 Maidu Ave.) to Victorian Christmas on both Sundays from 1-7pm and Wednesdays from 4:30-10pm. The shuttle costs $5 (cash preferred).

Grass Valley to Nevada City Victorian Shuttle Schedule:

5pm – GV to NC

5:20 – NC to GV

5:40 – GV to NC

6pm – NC to GV

6:20 – GV to NC

6:40 – NC to GV

7pm – GV to NC

7:20 – NC to GV

7:40 – GV to NC

8:00 – Last bus NC to GV

Event Details:

Remaining 2023 Event Dates:

Sundays December 10, & 17 from 1:30-6pm

Wednesday December 13 from 5-9pm

Victorian Christmas is an artisan Christmas street fair that will transport you to Christmas’ past – boasting 120 craft and food vendors, traditionals carolers and musicians, hot roasted chestnuts, hot buttered rum and hot mulled wine, Father Christmas, and so much more! More details can be found at www.nevadacitychamber.com.