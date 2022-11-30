SIERRA NEVADA – Sierra Business Council hosts Sierra Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Partnership (Sierra CAMP), a collaborative eﬀort of organizations, businesses, and local governments to improve climate resilience and advocacy in the Sierra Nevada.

Sierra CAMP promotes and facilitates regional climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, serves as a climate action capacity-building hub for Sierra/Cascade communities, and fosters urban-rural connections to build statewide investment in our regionʼs communities and natural resources.

Sierra CAMP is currently recruiting new members for the 2023 membership year. Businesses of all sizes, consulting firms, non-profits & CBOs, Fire Safe Councils, local government agencies, tribes, ski resorts & recreation groups, and individuals are encouraged to join Sierra CAMP. Membership fees vary by organization type.

Membership benefits include but are not limited to the following:

Quarterly member meetings and workshops to convene regional members and partners with comprehensive climate policy and funding updates

Access to a members-only funding tracker and curated monthly grants email

Access to a members-only legislative platform and updates from Sierra Business Councilʼs regional advocacy team

Two one-hour consultations with Sierra CAMP and Sierra Business Council staﬀ (the topic of your choice)

Access to discounted services provided by Sierra Business Council

Sharing information and best practices that address climate change, adaptation, and mitigation within the Sierra region, as well as across the state and the nation

Eligibility to attend statewide Alliance of Regional Collaboratives for Climate Adaptation (ARCCA) meetings Eligibility to provide feedback and sign ARCCA comment letters on policy and funding opportunities



To become a member or learn more about the membership, contact Kaeleigh Reynolds by emailing sierracamp@sierrabusiness.org or calling (530) 582-4800 x101.

To learn more, visit the website https://www.sierrabusiness.org/archives/sierra-camp/ .

About Sierra Business Council

Sierra Business Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves the economic, environmental, and social needs of the Sierra Nevada region, catalyzing innovative solutions and increasing resilience throughout the Sierra. We work to support strong local economies and small businesses, increase regional resilience to climate change, and elevate rural issues in the Sierra. Our on-the-ground programs and projects, including the Sierra Small Business Development Center, Sierra Nevada Energy Watch, Sierra Climate Adaptation & Mitigation Partnership, and the Gold Country Broadband Consortium, are designed to bring proactive change to the Sierra.