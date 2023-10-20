NEVADA CITY, CA, October 20, 2023 – The Nevada City Rancheria, in partnership with Sierra College NCC, will celebrate the 14th annual Nisenan Heritage Day at Sierra College, Nevada County Campus on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. The event coincides with National Indigenous Heritage Month throughout November.

CHIRP, The CALIFORNIA HERITAGE: INDIGENOUS RESEARCH PROJECT, the tribally guided 501c3 non-profit organization, whose mission is to Preserve, Protect and Perpetuate Nisenan Culture, will produce the signature event.

“We are excited to welcome Native artisans and Culture bearers to share the Nisenan story with the community. The Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribal members continue to reside in their Ancestral Homelands, living and working in their community. Our work will continue until we restore our Tribe’s Federal Recognition and beyond. This cultural event is just one of the many ways we work to educate the public about our heritage year-round. This year’s Nisenan Heritage Day: Changing Perspectives will explore subjects where we have seen great movement and positive change from the Tribe’s perspective, such as LandBack, Land Acknowledgements, etc. We will also discuss areas that remain stagnant or resistant, such as funding for staff and places of misinformation. We’ll talk about advocacy and being in right relationship, the importance of partnerships and allies in this work as well as share the ongoing capacity issues and places that still need support. And we’ll offer pathways of how community members can take on self-education and pollinating what they learn in their own networks. There will be many important conversations that we hope you will come be a part of.” Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, sits on the Tribal Council, and is the Executive Director for CHIRP.

The heritage day will include a gathering of local Nisenan Cultural icons, film, academic presentations, Native artisans, partner non-profits, hands-on exhibits, and more. The event is an all-age, family-friendly activity with educational opportunities suitable for children.

The 14th Annual Nisenan Heritage Day is open and free to the public with free parking. Opening Welcome and introductions begin at 11 AM, Saturday, November 4th, 2023. Multi-Purpose Center, Building N12 in Grass Valley, CA; sierracollege.edu.

For more information, visit Nisenan.org as well as ‘Uba Seo: Nisenan Arts and Culture, where HAMUKUM: Whispers Through Time is the current exhibit and the Nevada County Rood Center, where pieces of CHIRP’s Visibility Through Art collection are on display.