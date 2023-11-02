Nevada City – In an effort to help small businesses thrive in Western Nevada County – Sierra Commons is actively seeking individuals with a passion for the community to join the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.

A nomination committee is seeking candidates who will bring passion, enthusiasm, wisdom, effectiveness, experience and creative thinking to the Board.

“Serving on the board of Sierra Commons gives board members an opportunity not only to shape the future of this organization, but to shape the future of our community by helping small local businesses launch, grow, and thrive,” said Erika Kosina, Board President.

Special consideration will be given to applicants who understand the dynamics of running a small, local business or have experience fundraising for a nonprofit organization.

Board Directors serve a critical role overseeing and guiding Sierra Commons. Prospective board members should possess qualities of vision and leadership and be able to commit the time and energy required for a one-year term beginning in January.

This is a volunteer position without compensation other than the value and satisfaction of giving back and supporting the community and the greater good. Applications are due November 30.

Located in Nevada City’s 7 Hills District, Sierra Commons was started in 2009 and has become a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and a well-respected, vocal and driving force behind a more sustainable and resilient economic ecosystem in Western Nevada County.

Sierra Commons provides “heart-forward” business education, connects small business owners with high-value resources – from accountability meetups to mentoring – in a welcoming and supportive professional environment.

Board members are a vital part of Sierra Commons and bring their expertise together to support the work of strengthening the local economy through job creation and leadership building.

Sierra Common’s is known for its popular programming such as the flagship education series – the Business Ignitor Course that has helped hundreds of local small business owners. In the coming year, a new program is set to be launched, a Kitchen Incubator Course, specifically designed for food entrepreneurs.

The Sierra Commons Board of Directors is active and engaged. Applicants are expected to attend monthly meetings, share input and assist with special events and campaigns as needed.

Board Directors serve an important role at Sierra Commons and do the following:

Oversee the governance of the organization

Set strategic direction for the organization to meet the needs of the community

Review and approve the budget

Attend monthly board meetings

Serve as an ambassador and representative of the organization

The nomination committee will review applications and contact selected candidates in December.

Questions? Send an email to board@sierracommons.org

Learn more about Sierra Commons and apply for the board today, at www.sierracommons.org