Sierra Family Health Center is pleased to announce the expansion of our medical practice in Nevada City. This clinic is open 3 days per week for existing patients. The practice hours and access for new patients will be forthcoming and announced to the community as we expand.

“With so few providers in our community, this new location will allow for expanded access to care, room for our growing practice, and reduced commute time for staff and patients who live in the area,” says Chief Executive Officer Debra Plass.

Rural health clinics are a critical service to the community because they provide cost-effective and appropriate levels of care to individuals who would otherwise not be able to afford health care. Sierra Family Health Center is able to provide high-quality primary health care services regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Today, Sierra Family Health Center serves 3,000 patients each year in Nevada and Yuba counties, providing comprehensive care with medical, dental, behavioral health and chiropractic services.

“It’s hard to believe that forty years have passed since our clinic first opened its doors. We remain rooted in humble service and kindness, treating each one of you as family. Early on we learned that your health depends as much on your engagement as it does on the skill of the clinician. Knowing this, we became pioneers in a model that is now called Integrated Collaborative Healthcare (ICH). At its heart, ICH is a commitment to working with patients as partners in healthcare and bringing together clinicians from diverse disciplines to make sure each patient can thrive.” Dr. Peter Van Houten

Government and private insurance programs are accepted, including Medicare/Medi-Cal, and a sliding fee is available for uninsured patients. Visit www.sierraclinic.org or call 530-292-3478 for more information.

Sierra Family Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center providing comprehensive, compassionate, and quality medical, dental, and behavioral health care to a culturally diverse community of Nevada and Yuba Counties in California. As a center of healing, learning and caring, priority is placed on preventive health programs that improve the general health of all individuals served, regardless of race, sex, color, age, national origin, disability, political or religious beliefs, sexual orientation, or ability of clients to pay for services.