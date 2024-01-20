NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. January 20, 2024 – Sierra Harvest Farm Institute announces 2024 programming for regional farmers and ranchers starting this February.

Farm Biz, a 6-week business planning course begins on Thursday, February 1st. This course is for beginning or aspirational farmers and teaches the basics of launching a farm business.

Rob McKay feeding his chickens at Heart and Soil Farmstead. Photo by Sandra Boyd

On February 10th, Sierra Harvest will host an educational Field Day in Partnership with the Community Alliance of Family Farmers (CAFF) focused on fruit tree pruning led by local farmer and advocate Leo Chapman and Adam Nuber of Felix Gillet Institute.

Malaika Bishop – learning paper pot planting tool. Photo by Sandra Boyd

Finally, the Farm Institute is providing a season-long Farmer-to-Farmer Mentorship program which pays experienced local farmers for their time and offers a stipend upon program completion to mentees.

All programs are currently accepting applications. Scholarships are available for both Farm Biz and Field Day.

To learn more about Sierra Harvest’s Farm Institute and to apply for programs, visit sierraharvest.org or call 530-265-2343.

Sierra Harvest’s Farm Institute provides resources for regional agriculture professionals. Working with farmers and ranchers, Farm Institute offers programs that aid and encourage Nevada County’s local food system to succeed and thrive.

Sierra Harvest is a nonprofit located in Nevada County, CA with the mission of transforming lives and strengthening community through fresh, local, and seasonal food.