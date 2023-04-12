Nevada City, CA – Sierra Stages is thrilled to present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.
A young adventurer and his 91-year-old grandmother connect in this sweet—but never sappy—play that covers the ground between generations. 4000 Miles was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a winner of the 2012 Obie Award for Best New American Play.
Directed by Judy Merrick, this show will speak to the heart of any grandparent whose life was—and still is—vibrantly, unabashedly alive. “I chose this play because it is a beautifully delicate story about grief and companionship,” says Merrick. “It also explores the ways each generation can learn from each other, especially when we really listen and ask questions. I think Sierra Stages’ audiences will love it for this exact reason.” Don’t miss the play the New York Times calls:
“A funny, moving, altogether wonderful drama. . . A heartening reminder that a keen focus on life’s small moments can pay off in a big way onstage.”
Know and Go
What: 4000 Miles
When: 7pm
Dates: April 19
Where: Miners Foundry
Info: www.SierraStages.org
530.346.3210
4000 Miles features local actors Alexandria Diaz Defato, Corrine Gelfan, Gabrial Morton, and Lauren Langley. For tickets and more information on 4000 Miles, visit minersfoundry.org/event/4000-miles or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.