Nevada City, CA – Sierra Stages is thrilled to present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at Miners Foundry.

4000 Miles cast from left to right: Alexandria Diaz Defato, Corrine Gelfan, Judy Merrick, Gabrial Morton & Lauren Langley

A young adventurer and his 91-year-old grandmother connect in this sweet—but never sappy—play that covers the ground between generations. 4000 Miles was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a winner of the 2012 Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Directed by Judy Merrick, this show will speak to the heart of any grandparent whose life was—and still is—vibrantly, unabashedly alive. “I chose this play because it is a beautifully delicate story about grief and companionship,” says Merrick. “It also explores the ways each generation can learn from each other, especially when we really listen and ask questions. I think Sierra Stages’ audiences will love it for this exact reason.” Don’t miss the play the New York Times calls:

“A funny, moving, altogether wonderful drama. . . A heartening reminder that a keen focus on life’s small moments can pay off in a big way onstage.”

Know and Go What: 4000 Miles When: 7pm Dates: April 19 Where: Miners Foundry Info: www.SierraStages.org 530.346.3210

4000 Miles features local actors Alexandria Diaz Defato, Corrine Gelfan, Gabrial Morton, and Lauren Langley. For tickets and more information on 4000 Miles, visit minersfoundry.org/event/4000-miles or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.