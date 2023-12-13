December 12, 2023 – Public notice is given that the Judicial Council of California will conduct an investigation of possible sites of approximately 5 acres within the city limits of the city of Nevada City, County of Nevada, to be used for the construction of approximately 77,000 square foot, six (6) courtroom facility, with future expansion capacity. Larger sites which can be subdivided and assemblage of separate ownerships will also be considered. As part of the investigation, the Judicial Council hereby solicits offers to sell or donate a site to the Judicial Council.
SUBMITTAL DEADLINES: December 29, 2023
Submit all candidate locations to:
R. James Koerner, Senior Facilities Analyst, Real Estate
Facilities Services | Administrative Division
Judicial Council of California
2860 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 400
Sacramento, CA 95833
916.643.8051 | james.koerner@jud.ca.gov | www.courts.ca.gov
AND
Jim King | Senior Vice President | Lic. 00838580
CBRE Advisory & Transaction Services-Office Properties
500 Capitol Mall, Suite 2400 | Sacramento, CA 95814
jim.king@cbre.com | www.cbre.com
Please provide with your submittal:
1. Site Address, Assessor Parcel Number, and owner’s full contact information
2. Property specification, size, zoning, topography, utilities, etc.
3. Material facts, documents, or reports, if available.
4. Only email and hard copy submittals will be accepted. Hard copies must be postmarked on or before 12/29/2023.
