Nevada City, CA February 13, 2023] Following weeks of show stopping snowstorms in the Sierra Foothills, entertainers are back in force and ready to heat up the stage inside Miners Foundry. This Thursday don’t miss the reunion of singer-songwriter Teresa Trull and pianist/singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Barbara Higbie! The duo brings joy, high energy, and excitement to the stage with a musical range that varies from blues to gospel to folk, to rock and jazz. You will literally feel the bliss as the two perform together in a long-awaited reunion!

Teresa Trull & Barbara Higbie. Photo credit: Irene Young

This will be the first chance for the duo to perform together in five years and Higbie said they are ready to unleash a high energy performance for Nevada City patrons, “We’re known for having real high energy shows. Teresa is a phenomenal singer – a powerhouse, and I am known for being fast and furious on a number of instruments. We are ready to rock and roll!”

She added they will perform a repertoire of primarily original music with a cover or two thrown in for good measure!

Barbara Higbie has been playing professionally since the age of 17, having studied at Mills College and the Sorbonne, she has performed internationally in several genres including jazz, bluegrass, Irish, new classical, blues and African Pop. Her style is both genres bending and accessible. The grammy nominated and Bammy (Bay Area Music Award) winner has performed on more than 100 albums. She has performed with Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, Holly Near, and many other well-known artists.

Teresa Trull is recognized as a pioneer in women’s music. Her first experience singing was as a young child in the church, and she enjoyed singing gospel music as a teenager but soon found her way into folk and rock music. She toured on the east Coast and Southern United States in the 1970’s before relocating to the West Coast in her twenties. An accomplished producer of over 30 albums, Trull was named the Best Producer of an Independent Album at the New York Music Awards. She has performed with Joan Baez, David Sanborn and Sheila E, among others.

Trull now resides in New Zealand and is back in the United States for the Olivia Records 50th Anniversary Cruise, so this is a rare opportunity to see the two together.

Trull’s live performances have been said to combine “the high power of Nona Hendryx with the irreverent wit of Bette Midler” and she performs with a seemingly endless supply of energy.

Together, Higbie and Trull are a force of emotion and musical brilliance. The chemistry and talent between the two is described as both astounding and infectious. The two have performed together with Tracy Chapman, Nancy Griffith, k.d. lang and many others.

The duo have recorded two CD’s on Oliva/Second Wave and Slowbaby Records to critical acclaim and have garnered a large nationwide following.

As an added bonus, Higbie said they have invited their friend Vicki Randle to join them, “She is famous for being on the Jay Leno Tonight Show. She is phenomenal,” Higbie said.

Randle was the first permanent female member of the Tonight Show Band. She has toured and recorded with a number of who’s who in the music world including Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock and Celine Dion and of course, Higbie and Trull!

Climb out of those snow boots and put on your dancing shoes, Thursday, March 16th beginning at 8:00 p.m. at Miners Foundry. Get your tickets now!

WHO: Barbara Higbie and Teresa Trull

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: Doors 7:00 pm Show 8:00 p.m.

HOW: $30 in Advance / $35 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show.

Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

