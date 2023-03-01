If your business, organization or agency is closed or a service is canceled today – let us know. Email news@yubanet.com or text 530-409-9888 and we’ll add you to the list.

Schools and local government services

From Nevada County Superintendent of Schools:

Though weather conditions may improve tomorrow:

All Western Nevada County Schools including the Nevada County Sierra College campus, will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

As our local agencies work to restore power and internet services, and efforts are made to clear roads and downed trees, the determination for school openings will be decided on a day by day basis with the safety of all students, staff and community members as the highest priority. Please check on your neighbors that may have need of assistance. We are a strong community and will work together through this damaging weather event. We are grateful for our amazing and hard working First Responders, Public Works, Office of Emergency Services, and other agencies supporting our community.

Due to winter weather conditions, all Nevada County facilities will be closed on Wednesday, March 1st. County Roads, Wastewater, and Sheriff’s patrol services will continue as usual. County staff impacted by County building closures will work remotely where possible to continue providing services. All transit services are cancelled for Tuesday February 28th due to severe winter conditions and unsafe roads. We will be monitoring the weather and road situation and will communicate any service updates as quickly as possible.

Businesses/Orgs

All Sierra Family Health Centers will be closed 03-01.

FREED’s Grass Valley Office is closed Wednesday, March 1st. Staff are working remote and can be reached on the phone at 530-477-3333.

Dr. John Lace‘s office, 140 Litton Drive suite 120 GV, will be closed Wednesday due to heavy snow conditions.

In Dobbins, The Seniors on The Go luncheon on Wednesday, March 1st is cancelled. The Dobbins Farmers Market on Saturday, March 4th is cancelled.