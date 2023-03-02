If your business, organization or agency is closed or a service is canceled today – let us know. Email news@yubanet.com or text 530-409-9888 and we’ll add you to the list.

Schools and local government services

Due to winter weather conditions, all Western and Eastern Nevada County facilities will open at 10:00 am on March 2, 2023.

From Nevada County Superintendent of Schools:

Local agencies have been working hard to restore power, to clear roads of snow, and to remove downed trees.

School site personnel across the county are working to clear parking areas and ingress/egress to the schools; while Durham School Services works to clear buses from their snow impacted bus barn. Many of our school staff remain snowed in, without power and unable to safely report to schools.

Unfortunately, there is still much work to be done to safely open some of our school sites. As well, projected freezing temperatures are forecast for the early morning hours tomorrow, making roads icy and unsafe. As always, our first priority is for the safety of students, staff and the community.

Tomorrow, Thursday, March 2, 2023, all Western Nevada Schools remain closed.

The Sierra College-Nevada County Campus will remain CLOSED on Thursday, March 2nd, due to accumulated snow, county-wide power outages, & unsafe road conditions due to the hard freeze warning. All offices will remain closed & all day & evening classes & activities are cancelled.

Businesses/Orgs

Due to the severe weather conditions that have recently occurred in Western Nevada County, Sierra Harvest has decided to postpone the 2023 Sustainable Food & Farm Conference scheduled to take place March 3rd and 4th. The safety and well-being of attendees and staff are our number one priority and with travel conditions and more weather forecasted for Saturday, it is less-than-ideal conditions to hold the conference this weekend.

Dr. John Lace‘s office will be closed March 2 due to snow conditions. 140 Litton Drive Suite 120, GV

Best Friends Animal Clinic on Hwy 174 will be closed today and likely into next week.

The Dobbins Farmers Market on Saturday, March 4th is cancelled.