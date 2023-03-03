If your business, organization or agency is closed or a service is canceled Friday – let us know. Email news@yubanet.com or text 530-409-9888 and we’ll add you to the list.

Schools and local government services

Bitney Prep will remain closed

Chicago Park will open, 9 am start time

Clear Creek will be open regular Friday early release schedule

Grass Valley School District will remain closed

NCSOS Special Ed classes will remain closed

Nevada City School of the Arts has a teacher in-service day

Nevada City School District will remain closed

Nevada Joint Union High School District will remain closed

Penn Valley School District will be open on a regular schedule

Pleasant Ridge School District will have open on the following schedule – Alta Sierra and Cottage Hill will start at 8:55AM and dismiss at 1:00PM (end of trimester minimum day schedule). Magnolia will start at 10:05AM and dismiss at 2:20PM (end of trimester minimum day schedule).

SAEL will remain closed

Sierra College, Nevada County campus will be open. Student Services offices will be CLOSED Friday for a professional in-service day.

Ghidotti High School will remain CLOSED.

Twin Ridges School District (Grizzly Hill) will remain closed; Oak Tree Pre-School will be open

Union Hill will remain closed

Yuba River Charter will remain closed

There are still some areas affected by power outages, downed trees and unplowed roads but progress is being made! We have an amazing, resilient community. School openings are based on food delivery, power, accessible bus routes, staffing and road safety for students, staff and community. Please understand that all schools are working hard to resume normal operations but not all sites are at that point.

Due to concerns of unsafe conditions from the storm, tomorrow is a snow day for the Nevada City School District. All school and related activities are canceled for tomorrow, Friday, March 3rd.

Unfortunately All Grass Valley Schools and District Programs will need to be closed again Friday, March 3rd. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we have worked hard all week to get our facilities ready. We are still experiencing concerns with limited access to bus transportation and food services and we have a large number of staff who are unable to safely get to our schools due to excessive snow and downed trees. We will continue to do everything we can to get our school district ready as we also anticipate another storm this weekend. There will be a countywide planning meeting on Sunday evening to discuss our actions for Monday, March 6th.

Downieville Schools all-call went out a few minutes ago. No school on Friday, 3-3-23.

Nevada County Fairgrounds: Although the grounds are incredibly beautiful with all of this fresh snow, we will be closed to walkers the rest of the week. It’s simply too unsafe with the snow and ice. With a few more days of sun, we hope to be back open next week.

Due to winter weather conditions, all Western and Eastern Nevada County facilities will open at 10:00 am on March 3, 2023.

Businesses/Orgs

The exhibit “Visions of Wildlife” scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Edward Jones offices in Grass Valley has been postponed to March 17.

Nevada City Winery on Spring Street in Nevada City is closed today and likely over the weekend as well.

Nevada County Pets in Need Dollar Thrift, 434 Colfax Ave, GV is once again closed due to hazardous conditions. They hope to reopen next Tuesday.