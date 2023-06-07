Auburn, California June 8, 2023 – Thinking about starting a farm or ranch, but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone. This class, sponsored by the University of California Cooperative Extension will get you started! The “So, you want to start a farm or ranch…” class takes place June 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 PM at the Higgins Community Center, 22490 E Hacienda Dr, in Grass Valley.

Deena Miller, Sweet Roots Farm, Nevada County

Learn from about the things you’ll want to consider when getting started, assessing your resources and the help available to you along the way. UC Farm Advisor Cindy Fake and UC Farm Advisor Emeritus Roger Ingram will teach the class. You’ll leave the class prepared to start planning your farm dream!