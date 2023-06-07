Auburn, California June 8, 2023 – Thinking about starting a farm or ranch, but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone. This class, sponsored by the University of California Cooperative Extension will get you started! The “So, you want to start a farm or ranch…” class takes place June 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 PM at the Higgins Community Center, 22490 E Hacienda Dr, in Grass Valley.
Learn from about the things you’ll want to consider when getting started, assessing your resources and the help available to you along the way. UC Farm Advisor Cindy Fake and UC Farm Advisor Emeritus Roger Ingram will teach the class. You’ll leave the class prepared to start planning your farm dream!
Registration is required. Register for the class by June 19 at: https://ucanr.edu/startafarm 23
Cost is $10 per person, payable by credit card online.
For questions or more information, please contact Cindy Fake at cefake@ucanr.edu or 530.889.7385.