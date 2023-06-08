Thursday, June 8th brought the Community Senior Center another step closer to completion. At a monthly meeting held at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro, Susan Rasmussen, President of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills, presented Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy with a much-appreciated Impact Fund Award of $5,500.
Since Nevada County has one of Northern California’s highest senior populations, having such a center is important, and the property located at 231 Colfax Avenue (formerly Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli) will be the future home of this welcome amenity.
“Leslie Lovejoy spoke at one of our previous meetings,” Rasmussen recalled, “and we were so excited about having a senior center in our town. There is such a great need, and if we can help with this project in any way, we will do so. The fact that it will include multi-generational activities makes it even more appealing.”
“The funds will be used to help complete construction,” Lovejoy confirmed. “They will also allow us to offer much-needed programs and services to our community for many years to come.”
For further information about Gold Country’s Community Senior Center’s progress, contact Leslie Lovejoy at llovejoy@goldcountryservices.org
There are many ways to get involved, and GCSS welcomes new volunteers. To find out more, phone 530.615.4541, email volunteer@goldcountryservices.org, or visit www.goldcountryservices.org/volunteer.