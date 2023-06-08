Thursday, June 8th brought the Community Senior Center another step closer to completion. At a monthly meeting held at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro, Susan Rasmussen, President of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills, presented Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy with a much-appreciated Impact Fund Award of $5,500. Susan Rasmussen (left), President of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills, awards Leslie Lovejoy, Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director, with flowers and a check that will bring the Community Senior Center closer to completion. Photo by Courtney Ferguson

Since Nevada County has one of Northern California’s highest senior populations, having such a center is important, and the property located at 231 Colfax Avenue (formerly Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli) will be the future home of this welcome amenity.

Once completed, the Community Senior Center will offer much-needed programs and services for many years to come. Building Photo by Fred Claessens

“Leslie Lovejoy spoke at one of our previous meetings,” Rasmussen recalled, “and we were so excited about having a senior center in our town. There is such a great need, and if we can help with this project in any way, we will do so. The fact that it will include multi-generational activities makes it even more appealing.”

“The funds will be used to help complete construction,” Lovejoy confirmed. “They will also allow us to offer much-needed programs and services to our community for many years to come.”

For further information about Gold Country’s Community Senior Center’s progress, contact Leslie Lovejoy at llovejoy@goldcountryservices.org

There are many ways to get involved, and GCSS welcomes new volunteers. To find out more, phone 530.615.4541, email volunteer@goldcountryservices.org, or visit www.goldcountryservices.org/volunteer.