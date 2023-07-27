The Center for the Arts is pleased to present soul vocalist Shayna Steele in the Marisa Funk Theater on August 6, 2023. This dynamic vocalist is one of the greatest singing sensations of our time and is known from recordings with Snarky Puppy, Moby, and a host of other stars. Shayna puts new meaning to diversity and grass-roots talent with her natural ability to traverse musical genres be it in the studio, on the stage, or on the screen. Shayna’s effortless execution of both soul and jazz has grabbed the attention of audiences globally, be it the Vancouver Jazz Festival, the Blue Note, or a guest vocalist with the biggest symphonies throughout North America.

On the release of her fourth studio album, Gold Dust, in April of 2023 on Ropeadope Records, Shayna’s creative abilities explode in multiple genres and her original signature sound. Her mature songwriting abilities are dynamically evident as heard through her infusion of soul, jazz, and blues. Produced by David Cook (Billboard #1 Jazz album, Spectrum by Shoshana Bean) Gold Dust embodies a sound that has taken Shayna 20 years to perfect. The album features a fresh new cover of Cole Porter’s “You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To” featuring Grammy-nominated saxophonist Donny McCaslin. The album also highlights brand new original material such as the inspiring anthem “The Bloodline” celebrating her ancestors; and the sultry, yet intimate “Behind Closed Doors” with jazz crooner Sachal Vasandani. However, it’s her explosive new arrangement of Stevie Nick’s “Gold Dust Woman” that will leave every listener in awe of her explosive vocals on her rendition of the classic hit.

“At this point in my life, I have more clarity about my identity and sound as an artist than ever before. Gold Dust is a reflection of my growth and demonstrates my full potential as a vocalist, a writer, and an arranger,” reflects Shayna.

Shayna debuted her solo symphony show, American Diva, in 2023 with the prestigious Rochester Philharmonic Symphony, featuring Grammy-winning conductor and composer, Mr. Jeff Tyzik featuring arrangements of her music and favorite covers. Shayna has performed as the guest soloist with over 40 American symphony orchestras such as, The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Buffalo Symphony, and The Philly Pops.

Throughout her career, Shayna has lent her talent to leading artists such as Grammy-winning trumpeter, Chris Botti; Moby, whose tracks “Raining Again,” “Disco Lies,” and “Extreme Ways,” featured Shayna’s blockbuster vocals. Snarky Puppy’s, Michael League, handpicked Shayna’s original track, “Gone Under,” for inclusion in their huge hit, Family Dinner Volume 1 album (Ropeadope Records) which has become a viral sensation with over 2 million views and countless covers from musicians globally. And no stranger to both the small and silver screens, Shayna has sung on Hairspray, the Bourne Identity, and Sex and the City 2 soundtracks, as well as making a guest appearance on The Sopranos!

She then moved out on her own, providing background vocals for Bette Midler, Rihanna, and Kelly Clarkson, and appeared with countless A-list stars. After going solo, writing, and putting her band together, Shayna released her album, RISE, in 2015 (Ropeadope Records), reaching #2 on the U.S. iTunes jazz charts. Shayna has done the work, with her dynamic voice breathing life into what has become Gold Dust.

“My new work reflects my connection with my daughter, social justice, coming up from the ashes, and newfound freedom from isolation. The darkness did not swallow me whole, and I’m grateful to be back.”

Don’t miss Shayna Steele’s powerhouse soul performance at The Center for the Arts on August 6, 2023.