Grass Valley, Calif. (March 31, 2023) – Standing by its community year after year, SPD Markets has renewed its partnership with Hospitality House by pledging to provide at least 12,500 meals to struggling homeless men, women, children and seniors this year alone.

Hospitality House Culinary Specialist Brian Bliss shops for free at SPD Markets with SPD Markets employee Quinn Bagget. Photo by Jessica Solis-Hernandez of Hospitality House

SPD Markets, a community-oriented grocery with locations in both Nevada City and Grass Valley, has been a long-standing partner of Hospitality House, a nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County.

“We know that without intervention and support services like those that Hospitality House offers, more people will end up on the streets,” said third- generation store owner Ben Painter. “We’ve all witnessed homeless people on the streets and some of us have wondered how we can help. At SPD Markets, we help by doing what we do best—by providing organic and healthy foods to Hospitality House at no cost so people struggling with homelessness can receive fuel and nourishment to take steps forward.”

With the help of SPD Markets, Hospitality House provided nearly 80,000 meals in its last fiscal year. In addition to donating 12,500 meals last year, SPD Markets has also donated its buying power to Hospitality House for the last two years, which gives Hospitality House the opportunity to purchase high quality meat and poultry in bulk and at cost.

The combined donated meals and buying power this past year contributed to over 40,000 meals to individuals and families without a home.

Culinary Specialist Brian Bliss makes a beefy tater tot casserole, green salad, sauteed cabbage with onions and a diner roll for guests of Utah’s Place using all donated goods from SPD Markets.

“SPD Market’s unwavering commitment continues to effect change,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “By donating meals and reducing our overall spending on food with their buying power, money saved on food is utilized for other vital services, such as case management, counseling, and permanent housing placements.”

In the past six months alone, thanks to the ongoing support of local donors, partners, and organizations like SPD Markets, 138 locals reached permanent housing destinations.

To help further services to those in need, the community’s support is always welcome and appreciated. Donations may be made at hhshelter.org, by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

To learn more about becoming a strategic partner of Hospitality House like SPD Markets, please email info@hhshelter.org or call 530-615-0852.