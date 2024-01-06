Nevada City, CA – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a Special Meeting on February 15 to hold a noticed public hearing and take final action on the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley Project. The meeting may continue to February 16 if needed.

This Special Board Meeting follows the May 10-11, 2023, Planning Commission Public Hearing, where the Commission recommended that Supervisors deny the project and the Final Environmental Impact Report.

At this upcoming meeting, the Board of Supervisors will hear presentations from staff and the applicant as well as take public comment. The Board is expected to ask questions of the staff and the applicant before entering deliberations on whether to approve or deny the application to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley.

The Clerk of the Board will issue a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Special Meeting of the Board of Supervisors at least 10 days before the meeting.

Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates and notifications on the proposal at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.

Public Hearing Details

Thursday, February 15, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm, and may continue to Friday, February 16, 2024, beginning at 9 am, if needed.

Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

Where to Find Project Documents

The public can review the project-related documents and Final EIR at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.