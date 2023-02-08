A celebration of nature and art that uplifts the spirit is the theme of Ananda Village’s second annual art exhibit, entitled, “Spirit & Nature Dancing Together”. The art show will open next Tuesday, February 14th from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Lotus Building gallery in downtown Ananda Village, near Master’s Market, 14618 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City. Admission is free.

After the Valentine’s Day opening, the show will be open on Saturdays, from 12:00 to 4:00 until April. During the entire month of April, which is Ananda Village’s “Springtime at Ananda” celebration, the art show will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Immersion by Sarah Brink

Artists who created for the theme, “Spirit & Nature Dancing Together” offered comments for their installations. Sarah Brink, a local artist who was born in South Africa, submitted her painting, “Immersion” for the show. The painting depicts the feeling of being under hundreds of pink and white falling cherry blossoms at a tree located in the Crystal Hermitage Gardens at Ananda Village.

This year’s artists presented wild nature in the form of animals, sunsets, “clouds over Lake Tahoe”, and the symbolic energy of a baby plant emerging from the earth.

Tree of Life by Mira Clark

In her installation entitled, “Tree of Life”, painter Mira Clark says, “in most ancient cultures, trees have symbolic, religious, and cultural significance. The Oak Tree was and is popular in Indigenous Traditions, as well as, in the ancient European Cultures of the Celts and Druids. Buddha attained enlightenment beneath a Bodhi tree, and the “Tree of Life” holds significance for both Judaism and Christianity. Trees connect the earthly realms and the heavenly spiritual realms. In this artwork I also seek to capture “spirit” existing outside of an anthropomorphic context, seeing it as inherent in all life. Spirit is the web connecting everything that exists, whether that be human, plant, animal or other.”

In many parts of Nevada County, bulbs are just now beginning to push up through the cold earth, a sign that early spring is coming. Ananda Village invites you to celebrate art with us this Valentine’s Day, from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. For group admissions or more information please contact admissions@anandacollege.org