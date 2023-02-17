NEVADA CITY, California – Nevada City has been known to throw a party and their version of Fat Tuesday is no exception! This annual Mardi Gras celebration will make you feel like you’ve been transported to New Orleans as the streets of downtown Nevada City light up with bright costumes, beads, and a sense of playfulness. The event features a festive parade and street fair, offering up spirited fun for all ages.

The parade kicks off at 2pm on Broad Street, featuring dozens of festive entries including the Merry Widow Society, the Con-nec-tion DANCE Project, and the Huldufolk Icelandic Elves, plus marching bands, a pony, and more! Back by popular demand – spectators will be able to get their groove on with a special performance by the Earles of Newtown, a New Orleans style jazz-funk band. The Earles will play from the balcony on the corner of Broad & Pine Streets immediately before and after the parade.

To add to the fun, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce bestows noteworthy citizens as Mardi Gras royalty for the day. These honorable titles are given to those who bring a sense of fun and enthusiasm to our community. This year’s royal court will be led by King & Queen, Adam Kline and Anne Han. Adam is a newly elected Nevada City City Council Member and front man of the popular local band, Golden Shoulders. The Duchess will be Cindy Giardina, aka “Mama G” of Gold Era Cocktail Bar & Lounge.

For the first time ever, the Nevada City Mardi Gras Celebration and the South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival Fall on the same weekend. In the spirit of this occurrence, this year’s Mardi Gras Parade will mirror the theme of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival: CommUnity. There will also be a joint Mardi Gras and Wild & Scenic Street Fair on N. Pine Street from 12pm-4pm. There you can shop for hand-made gifts, visit with area non-profits, buy food and drinks, and more.

Everyone is encouraged to wear festive Mardi Gras attire. Parking will be limited, so arrive early. Make a day out of it by arriving early to check out the numerous downtown shops and restaurants or watch one to the Wild & Scenic films. Wild & Scenic Film Festival ticket holders will have access to a free shuttle from Grass Valley to Nevada City.

WHAT: Mardi Gras

WHEN: Sunday, February 19, 2023, Parade at 2pm, Street Fair from 12-4pm

WHERE: Downtown Nevada City

INFO: https://www.nevadacitychamber.com/nevada-city-events/mardi-gras/

About the Nevada City Chamber

Quaint, scenic & historic – Nevada City is an exuberant Victorian era city amid mountains, rivers, and forest. Voted by U.S. travel media as “Most Festive Christmas Town in California,” “Most Beautiful,” and “Best River Town.” Known as the “Queen of the Mining Towns,” Nevada City is a true gem who lives up to her reputation, by brimming with beauty, culture, and history. The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit corporation formed in 1937 to support small businesses in Nevada City and the surrounding region by providing technical, business, and tourism support. The chamber organizes popular events such as Victorian Christmas, Summer Nights Markets, and Mardi Gras.