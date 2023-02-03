Nevada City, Calif. — Enjoy the spectacular display of colorful tulips in bloom at Springtime at Ananda at the Crystal Hermitage throughout the month of April.

The public is again invited to tour lush gardens featuring some 100 varieties of pink, purple, orange and yellow tulips.

Visitors can follow beautiful paths that meander through pools, waterfalls, statuary and a chapel inspired by the Little Church of St. Francis of Assisi. The gardens feature awe-inspiring views of the Tahoe National Forest and the Yuba River Canyon.

“What makes these gardens a must see is its terraced garden beds. You will not find a hillside garden filled with tulips like this anywhere else in the country. Our garden designer meticulously plans the color and pattern to optimize the viewing experience throughout April. Each time you visit it will look different.” says Mai Lee, Marketing Manager.

The Crystal Hermitage is part of Ananda Village, an intentional community founded more than 50 years ago.

The more than 200 residents are devotees of Paramhansa Yogananda, who was a leading teacher of yoga in the West and the author of the influential spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi.

The tulip garden will be open seven days a week in April, 10am-5pm., including on Easter Weekend, April 8-9. Dinner and lunch options, and meditation instruction will be available.

Tickets are $10 -$25 and must be purchased in advance from crystalhermitage.com. For more information, call 530-478-7574.