Today, the Nevada County Planning Department released the staff report on the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley Project ahead of the May 10th Planning Commission meeting.

The 139-page staff report is accompanied by numerous attachments, all found on the county’s Planning Department section dedicated to the project.

The conclusion of the staff report reads, in part, as follows:

Thus, given the above discussion, staff believes that the proposed project has been found to be inconsistent with several of the General Plan Goals and Policies as outlined above, including Central Theme 1 of the Nevada County General Plan and based on that project as proposed is not consistent with the Goals and Policies of the Nevada County General Plan that encourage development to be compatible with the existing rural character of the neighborhoods or communities where the development is being proposed, while maintain the rural quality of life. Therefore, based on the proposed project’s overall inconsistency with the Nevada County General Plan and Zoning Ordinance, Planning Department staff recommend that the Planning Commission after opening the public hearing and taking public testimony, take the project actions described below in Recommendation A, which are recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

Planning staff provides two recommendations to the Planning Commission, one denying the application and one granting the application with mitigation measures.

Recommendation A is to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report, deny the Rezone application, deny the variance to allow for the construction of several structures up to a height of 165 feet, where 45 feet is the current height limit. The final recommendation is for the Board of Supervisors to take no action on the proposed Development Agreement, the Use Permit, Reclamation Plan, Management Plan and boundary line adjustments outlined in the proposed parcel map amendment. Option A also recommends taking no action on the proposed Development Agreement.

Recommendation B is to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report, rezone the area to Light Industrial with Mineral Extraction Combining District, approve a Use Permit over the 80-year permit life with mitigation measures, approve the variance requested for the building heights, approve the management plans for the various project sections with mitigation measures for each section and finally approve the boundary line adjustment and record all maps accordingly.

If the Planning Commission goes with Option B, they will recommend the Board of Supervisors adopt a Development Agreement with the findings that the proposed project will not:

Adversely affect the health, peace, comfort, or welfare of persons residing or working in the surrounding area; and, Be materially detrimental to the use, enjoyment or valuation of property of other persons located in the vicinity of the site; and, Jeopardize, endanger, or otherwise constitute a menace to the public health, safety or general welfare; and Adversely affect the orderly development of property or the preservation of property values.

The Planning Commission will hear public comment before making a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors on the proposed project.

Following the Planning Commission’s recommendation, a Board of Supervisors Public Hearing will be scheduled no sooner than August 2023 to consider the recommendation and all public and agency comments received during the application process.

Public Hearing Details

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 9 am-5 pm. The Public Hearing may be continued to May 11, 2023, beginning at 9 am. Members of the public who wish to address the Planning Commission should attend the May 10th meeting as there may not be a second day of hearings on May 11th.

Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

View online on Nevada County’s YouTube Channel.

How to Participate

Oral Comment

All community members will be given the opportunity to address the Planning Commission. Each speaker will be given up to three minutes of public comment.

To provide public comment, grab a number from Planning staff outside the Supervisors’ Chambers. Public comment numbers will be provided on a first come first serve basis beginning at 8:30 am .

. Speakers will provide public comment to the Planning Commission in the Supervisors’ Chambers in groups of ten.

Written Comment

Email to idaho.mmeir@nevadacountyca.gov. Must be received no later than 5:00 pm on May 9, 2023.

Mailed to the Nevada County Planning Department at 950 Maidu Ave, Suite 170, Nevada City, Ca 95959. Must be received no later than 5:00 pm on May 9, 2023.

Submit by eComment before the close of the Planning Commission Public Hearing.

Submit printed and written copies of your comment directly to the Planning Commission Clerk at the Planning Commission Public Hearing.

Parking and Transit