Nevada City, CA October 31, 2023 – Starling Arrow, a captivating American a cappella spirit-folk ensemble, is set to make their highly-anticipated debut performance at Nevada City’s historic Miners Foundry on November 8th. This unique event precedes Rising Appalachia’s two sold-out concerts in Berkeley, California and promises an unforgettable musical experience for fans of both groups.

Fans of Rising Appalachia will undoubtedly recognize the enchanting and soulful voices of two of Starling Arrow’s talented ensemble members: Leah Song and Chloe Smith. These two sisters, along with Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark, come together to create a harmonious sound that is not to be missed. Starling Arrow’s appearance at the Miners Foundry marks their only west coast performance, making it an exclusive opportunity for music enthusiasts in the region.

Following Starling Arrow’s mesmerizing performance, Rising Appalachia’s very own David Brown, performing under the alias CASTANEA, will take the stage for an exclusive after-party. Brown will remix, and rework acoustic sounds, bridging the gap between old-time music and hip-hop, offering a one-of-a-kind musical journey.

Starling Arrow emerged during the pandemic when five talented women found solace in coming together over the internet, meeting on Zoom to share their songs and experiences during a time when traditional touring was impossible. Each week, they collaborated on songs based on specific themes or styles, resulting in their 2023 album “Cradle”. Described as a collection of hauntingly beautiful songs, “Cradle” is designed “to soothe the body and mind, offering lullabies for the child in all of us.” The album comprises ten predominantly acoustic tracks, including a traditional lullaby and an improvisational hum track. Self-produced and engineered by Tina Malia, “is a musical offering of nourishment, melodies for restoration, and healing for the pandemic-weary soul.”

The five women share a common love of the power of music. They view it as a sanctuary. Each of the singer- songwriters bring constructive collaboration to their creations. The result is gorgeous vocals and harmonies, lyrics that soothe and inspire and musical arrangements that simultaneously offer comfort and inspire movement.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience the enchanting harmonies of Starling Arrow as they grace the stage at Nevada City's Miners Foundry on November 8th

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Starling Arrow and CASTANEA WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Wednesday November 8th, Doors 7pm, Show begins promptly at 8pm. HOW: $38 in Advance / $45 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m., the day of the show. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.