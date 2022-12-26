Given the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Sacramento, calling for damaging winds tonight and into Tuesday, now is the time for some last-minute storm prep.

Sustained southerly winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph are forecast tonight through Tuesday morning.

If you have outdoor holiday decorations up, consider removing them, or secure them very, very well. The same goes for outdoor furniture, it’s definitely not the time to leave those seat cushions outside.

Power outages are likely and could be prolonged.

Be Prepared

Have sufficient food and water for yourself and your pets to last for several days.

Pick up any prescription medication you may need before the storm hits.

Charge your electronic devices and check your flashlight and radio batteries.

If you have a cordless phone or answering machine that requires electricity to work, have a standard telephone or cell phone ready as a backup.

Have repair supplies available.

Secure any outdoor furniture.

Be aware of changing conditions and monitor your local media for weather alerts and updates.

If you are able, check on your neighbors.

If you must drive during the storms:

Avoid areas subject to sudden flooding

Do not attempt to drive (or walk) across running water more that a few inches deep

Avoid driving in water that downed electrical or power lines have fallen in

Avoid hydroplaning by driving slowly and keeping your tires inflated correctly

Avoid travel over the mountain passes, heavy snow and strong winds will lead to whiteout conditions and likely closures of the major highways.

Rock and mudslides on mountain roadways are likely. Reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and be aware of your surroundings.

Food safety

Below are some tips Nevada County Environmental Health shared with us during Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) season. They apply during any prolonged power outage.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Keep potentially hazardous foods, such as meat or poultry, chilled to 41°F or less.

Do not place hot or unrefrigerated foods in the refrigerator once the power has gone out. It will raise the temperature inside the unit. Chill food with ice baths as needed. Any foods that were prepared prior to the power outage that were not rapidly cooled should be discarded.

If the freezer is not full, group packages together so they will retain the cold more effectively. Without power, a full freezer will keep everything frozen for about 2 days. A half-full freezer will keep food frozen 1 day.

If necessary, use block ice or bagged ice for supplemental cooling.

Keep meat and poultry items separated from other foods so if they begin to thaw, their juices will not drip on to other foods.

Discard any thawed food that has risen to room temperature and remained there for two (2) hours or more.

Some facilities may need to arrange for temporary refrigerated storage units during a prolonged power outage. (e.g. mobile units/trailers).

Kitchen ventilation units will shut off during power outages. Be advised that there have been reports of smoke, heat and grease emissions setting off alarm and fire suppression systems.

Sandbag locations

Sand and sandbags at the county facility. Photo YubaNet

Sandbags are available throughout locations in the Foothills. Bring your own shovel, sand and bags are provided for free.

Nevada County

Next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City

Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley

North San Juan Community Hall located at 10057 Reservoir Street in North San Juan

Higgins Fire Station 21 located at 10106 Combie Road

Peardale Chicago Park Station 57 18934 Colfax Hwy Grass Valley

Residents must bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags with sand. Sand bags are limited, Nevada County OES requests that residents only take what they plan to use for protection of their personal property.

Placer County

Alta: CAL FIRE Station 33, 33752 Alta Forestry Road

North Auburn: Placer County Fire Station 180, 11645 Atwood Road

Foresthill: Foresthill Fire Protection District Station 90, 20540 Foresthill Road.

Granite Bay: South Placer Fire Station 17, 6900 Eureka Road

Homewood: North Tahoe Fire: Station 53, 5425 West Lake Blvd

Kings Beach: North Tahoe Fire Station 52, 288 North Shore Blvd (Intersection of Highways 267 & 28)

Lincoln: Placer County Fire Station 70, 1112 Wise Road and Placer County Fire Station 74, 8500 Lakeview Lane

Loomis: Town of Loomis Corp Yard, Corner of Rippey Road and Mandarin Court.

Meadow Vista: Placer Hills Fire Station 84, 16999 Placer Hills Road

Northstar: Northstar Community Services District Corp Yard, 50 Trimont Lane (off Northstar Blvd)

Ophir: Placer County Fire Station 182, Ophir, 9405 Wise Road

Paige: Placer County Fire Station 75, Paige, 5390 Nicolaus Road

Sheridan: Placer County Fire Station 78, Sheridan, 4952 Riosa Road

Squaw Valley: Old Squaw Valley Fire Station, 1810 Squaw Valley Road (at west end of valley, near lifts)

Tahoe City: Department of Public Works Corp Yard, 2501 North Lake Blvd (Burton Creek)

Truckee: Truckee Fire Station 92, 11473 Donner Pass Road and Town of Truckee Corp Yard, 10969 Stevens Ln.

El Dorado County:

El Dorado County Fire Station #17 6430 Pony Express Trail, Pollock Pines

El Dorado County Fire Station #19 4429 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville

El Dorado County Fire Station #21 4040 Carson Road, Camino

El Dorado County Fire Station #72 7200 Florian Court, Cool

Pioneer Fire Station #38 7061 Mt. Aukum Road, Somerset

Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Station #49 501 Main Street, Diamond Springs

Garden Valley Fire Station #51 4860 Marshall Road, Garden Valley

Rescue Fire Station #83 5221 Deer Valley Road, Rescue

El Dorado Hills Fire Station #85 1050 Wilson Boulevard, El Dorado Hills

Cameron Park Fire Station #89 3200 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

Department of Transportation Yard 1121 Shakori Drive. Meyers

City of South Lake Tahoe Public Works Yard 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd., next to Campground by the Lake

If outages occur, per PG&E: