Schools and local government services

Nevada County Fairgrounds: Although the grounds are incredibly beautiful with all of this fresh snow, we will be closed to walkers the rest of the week. It’s simply too unsafe with the snow and ice. With a few more days of sun, we hope to be back open next week.

Businesses/Orgs

Heartwood Annex in Nevada City will close at 8pm tomorrow and Heartwood Eatery will be closed on Sunday this weekend.