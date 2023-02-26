On February 24, 2023, at approximately 2151 hours, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District responded to a reported structure fire with victims trapped near the 15000 block of Little Valley Rd, Grass Valley.

First arriving units on scene encountered a single-story family residence with heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from the front.

Fire crews immediately initiated search and rescue actions that resulted in locating one victim who unfortunately was pronounced deceased at scene by emergency personnel.

Firefighters from Nevada County Consolidated Fire and Grass Valley Fire contained the fire to the building of origin preventing further spread to any neighboring homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office will release additional details pending proper notification to next of kin.