I am excited to announce my candidacy for the position of Nevada County Board of Supervisors for District 1.

As a lifelong resident of Nevada County, I am deeply committed to preserving its natural resources, beauty, and fostering a robust economy.

I am determined to restore transparency and accountability to our county government. As an attorney, I possess the background and expertise our Board of Supervisors needs.

I championed transparency by leveraging the California Public Records Act, which grants every resident the fundamental right to access records related to government conduct. When Nevada County initially refused to disclose public records, I fought for transparency in court on behalf of Amy Young and succeeded. Additionally, I fought to address internal issues within a local non-profit organization that receives substantial taxpayer funded grant monies. My actions sparked further investigation and reporting by The Union’s staff and a supportive report from the Civil Grand Jury.

I am very concerned that under the current Board’s leadership, executive salaries and benefits have nearly doubled in the last 10 years. Here are some alarming figures:

County CEO salaries and benefits increased from $216,000 in 2012 to $431,000 in 2022.

County Counsel salaries and benefits increased from $216,000 in 2012 to $331,000 in 2022.

Compared to her predecessor, who in 2019 received a salary and benefits of $50,000, the current CEO of the non-profit Firesafe Council in 2022 received $231,000 (individual) and $394,000 (household with husband employee) in 2022.

In stark contrast, the median income for individuals in the private sector is $47,000, and for households, it’s $79,000. County staff, on the other hand, have a median income of $127,000, more than double what an individual makes in the private sector! (Source: U.S. Census Bureau; Transparent California).

As Supervisor, I will use my authority to scrutinize all budgetary salary and benefit increases to ensure they are sustainable and fair when compared to the private sector within our county, not just other counties’ employees’ salaries and benefits.

I am committed to reducing unnecessary taxes, fees, and regulations that burden private businesses and property owners. It is essential to recognize that as of 2020 approximately 60 percent of employed people work in the public sector, while only 40 percent are employed in the private sector. The private sector ultimately finances the public sector; therefore, policies encouraging private business’ success is essential to maintaining an affordable cost of living, including housing.

I have witnessed with concern the increasing fire risk in our beautiful, wooded community. Our public forests have become a serious fire hazard, with trees browning and underbrush proliferating. Despite experts’ warnings to our Board of Supervisors for decades and millions of taxpayer monies funneling into the Fire Safe Council, we’ve seen insufficient change. Fire insurance premiums have soared and responsible logging has been hindered. We have seen weeks-long battles to suppress catastrophic fires that have destroyed thousands of acres of valuable timber, homes, wildlife and livestock, leaving charred, useless timber in eyesore landscapes. This is simply unacceptable.

As Supervisor, I will actively engage with constituents and business owners to brainstorm sustainable solutions that secure your rights and finances. I will tirelessly work to implement fiscally responsible forest management practices and seek faster removal of dangerous fuel loads. I will seek creative solutions, such as reinvigorating the idea of geo-generation plants to make use of timber waste while making electricity. Such a solution at the hands of the private sector will create local job opportunities, while protecting our forests and property while generating necessary local electricity.

Once elected I do not want to proceed alone. Only together can we address these challenges and work towards a brighter and more sustainable future for all Nevada County residents and business.

I look forward to serving my community as your District 1 Supervisor. Thank you for your vote on March 5th!

Sue’s Bio

Sue is a lifelong resident of Nevada County. She graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1975, immediately began working for a local attorney, who trained her as a legal secretary and subsequently completed a paralegal course and continued working locally. In 1986, Sue commuted from her home in Nevada City, attending a four-year night law school program at Lincoln Law School of Sacramento, while working during the day. After her first year she sat for and successfully completed the one-day California Junior “Baby” Bar Examination. She became a certified law student for the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office and later the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

In 1991, Sue received her Juris Doctor degree from Lincoln Law School of Sacramento, sat for and passed the three-day California Bar Exam and was sworn in as an Attorney and Counselor at Law. Shortly thereafter she opened her own law office in Nevada County.

In 2003, Sue was hired by former Nevada County District Attorney Michael Ferguson and served as a Deputy District Attorney II until 2009, when she returned to private practice.

Since 2015, Sue and her sister have been volunteering their time locally to teach a 12-week U. S. Constitution course with a curriculum using original source materials and including our founders’ biblical worldview. So far 160 individuals, including teens, have successfully completed the course.

Sue remains self-employed and maintains her local private law office serving clients mainly in Nevada County, but also in Placer, Yuba and Sierra Counties at the trial and appellate levels.