Nevada City’s first Summer Nights of 2023 brought a crowd of people to downtown as documented by our very own Peter Parker aka Bird Cameron.

Nevada City Summer Nights photos by Bird Cameron

Held on the last three Wednesdays in July, the outdoor street festival features art, classic cars, music and of course food and vendors.

Upcoming Summer Nights are on July 19th and 26th and run from 6:00-9:30 pm.

For a full schedule of performers, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Nights page.